When rainy weather put a damper on the Mother’s Day parade planned at Traditions of Smyrna, leaders at the senior living community decided to extend the celebration with a parade on May 15.

Families and friends were invited to decorate their vehicles with pink for moms, and residents made festive signs to greet those in the parade.

Residents were outdoors and followed social distancing protocols during the parade.

1 of 5

Part of Vitality Living, Traditions of Smyrna is making use of its beautiful outdoor spaces, abundant technology options and some good old-fashioned creativity to keep their residents engaged and connected during COVID-19. For example, they are doing daily updates via Facebook Live and helping loved ones connect with video chat.

While some COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted in Tennessee, Traditions of Smyrna is maintaining its current protocols and asking families to be patient and understanding that they will continue to be closed to visitors for the near future. They are also asking team members to use caution and practice social distancing, handwashing and limiting personal exposure while not at work.