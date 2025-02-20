Local School Districts to Start 2 Hours Late February 21

Rutherford County Schools and Murfreesboro City Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Friday, February 21.

Rutherford County Schools

“We hate using the two-hour delay option, but we don’t want to waste an entire inclement weather day. We only have four remaining for the school year, and the forecast is calling for another potential round of snow in early March, and we also have spring storms and flooding that may be an issue,” writes James Evans in an email to parents.

“By opening two hours late Friday, it will allow the temperatures to reach double digits and allow our schools to check on all heating systems before students arrive. It will still be cold, and so we encourage parents to make sure their students are dressed in layers, with jackets, gloves, hats, etc.”

A two-hour delay means all normal schedules for bus stops, drop-offs, and first bell times will be delayed by two hours. So, for example, if your child’s bus stop time is normally 6 a.m., tomorrow it will be 8 a.m.

Murfreesboro City Schools

Due to the cold weather advisory and single-digit temperatures during morning pickup, Murfreesboro City Schools will operate on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Friday, February 21.

Morning bus pick up times and school start times will shift by two hours. ESP will follow their inclement weather policy and open at 7 a.m. tomorrow at all sites.

Breakfast will be served to students attending ESP.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email