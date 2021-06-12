Firehouse Subs is pleased to announce the grand opening of its third location in Murfreesboro, TN at 2854 South Church Street. The restaurant opened its doors to the public on Thursday, June 10, 2021, under the ownership of Firehouse Subs Franchisees Mark and Laura Watson.

The Watsons discovered the Firehouse Subs brand and opened their first restaurant in 2010 in Smyrna, TN. They currently own and operate six Firehouse Subs restaurants in the greater Nashville area with this restaurant bringing the count to seven. The Watsons’ Firehouse Subs restaurants have been heavily rooted in family, as all four kids have been involved throughout the years with two still involved in the day-to-day.

“We are excited to continue expanding the Firehouse Subs footprint in Murfreesboro and the greater Nashville area,” said Mark Watson. “I look forward to welcoming new and loyal guests in to try our hot and hearty subs while we continue to give back locally through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.”

The Church Street Firehouse Subs restaurant opens at 10:30 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m. seven days a week. The restaurant offers hot and hearty subs to go via online ordering through the Firehouse Subs app or website, call-in phone orders or takeout service at the counter inside. It also offers third-party delivery and in-house catering services to accommodate occasions of all sizes, from office meetings to family gatherings.

Mark and Laura are dedicated to sharing the brand’s commitment to giving back through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has granted more than $849,669 in the Greater Nashville area. A portion of every sale at any Firehouse Subs in the U.S. benefits the Foundation, allowing the Foundation to achieve its mission of providing lifesaving equipment, funding and education to first responders and public safety organizations across the country.

Firehouse Subs serves a variety of hot specialty subs, piled high with premium meats and cheeses that are sliced fresh daily in-restaurant and steamed together to bring out the ingredients’ natural flavors, served “Fully Involved®” with fresh produce and condiments. In addition to its signature subs, the restaurant offers a variety of catering options from sandwich and dessert platters to salads and snacks to fuel any occasion.

Founded by former firefighting brothers, the restaurant décor reflects the founding family’s decades of fire and police service with gear and photos donated by local fire departments. It boasts a custom, hand-painted mural by Chief Mural Artist Joe Puskas, which pays tribute to the local Murfreesboro community in addition to showcasing Mark and Laura’s four kids who have grown up with Firehouse Subs. Since the opening of the first Firehouse Subs in 1994, Puskas and his team have painted more than 1,200 murals from his studio at Firehouse Subs Headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla.

In 2005, the Firehouse Subs founders established the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation with the mission of providing funding, lifesaving equipment and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations. The 501(c)(3) Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $57 million to hometown heroes in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. Each restaurant recycles five-gallon pickle buckets, available to guests for a $3 donation to the Foundation. Donation canisters on register counters explain the nonprofit’s mission and collect spare change, while the Round Up Program allows guests to “round up” their bill to the nearest dollar. All funds raised benefit the Foundation.