Kevin McNulty is a speaker, writer, and coach who wrote a book several years ago called, The Gap Between Two Worlds: Turning Difficult Life Transitions into Personal Growth Experiences. The book could never be more relevant. He wrote it to share how he turned his own pain after a hard life change into a new career and a new way of thinking. He is currently producing a series of podcasts for teens called “Get the Edge” which are currently available online. What both of these have in common is that they address change and transition.

“Change and transition is a huge staple in my life,” said McNulty. “Before my life in the Air Force, I was also a military brat—for 18 years. So, that means, I spent almost 40 years in transition—moving around nationally and internationally essentially every two, three, and four years of my life. I’ve lived in probably ten…states, Puerto Rico three times, various parts of Germany three times, and Israel. When [I] moved to Murfreesboro at 40 years old, it was literally the first time I settled down. As such change and transition was just the norm for me.”

And yet, after the honeymoon period of what he labels, “finally being FREE to live my life as a private citizen,” it all started to fall apart. The reality of the situation was that he was completely lost in non-military life. As a result, he spiraled into a very deep and dark place of depression. His depression lasted for months, until one day his wife, Jane, challenged him to start journaling what he was feeling, and it turned into his book and a new course in his life. He took what he learned in the Air Force and turned it into a new career, sharing what he learned the hard way on how to reset when life isn’t what you expected it to be.

“[One] of the many things I learned from that experience and the writing [was,] how you ask questions is paramount to a successful—or fruitful—transition,” said McNulty. “For many months, I was very angry with God. I kept asking over and over “why the hell are you doing this to me?” But there was a point after much thought and prayer that I realized how wrong and debilitating that question was. I remember during a prayer, I shifted and asked, “God, what are you asking of me?” “What do you want me to do with all of this?” “Where do you want me to go?” I can say definitively, my mindset changed and the mindset took me down a road of discovery. I became curious and determined to find the answer to those questions…”

During his journey, he learned that when you are in transition, you go from your “old world” to a “new world.” In between those two worlds is a “gap.” In the gap, there is a “foggy zone” signifying one’s inability to see the new world. While now it is hard to even begin to see what our post coronavirus new world will be, we will have a future. We can each shape it by being thoughtful, imaginative, and creating a vision for what we can do to with our strengths to build that new world.

“My background is in personal development and soft skills,” added McNulty. “Essentially, I cut my teeth in the Air Force. About seven years into my career, I cross-trained into the Human Relations Education field…that would eventually allow me to advise senior military commanders about all things human relations…We counseled and advised people up and down the chain-of-command from front-line employees to senior managers. We also engaged heavily in comprehensive employee engagement surveys that include not only surveys, but focus groups, interviews, workplace observations—we literally studied the organization to understand its climate and state. All that’s important because I operated within all facets of the organization—in the trenches and at the highest levels—which is what gives me a uniquely complete view of human behavior.”

Also, in the early part of 2000, he was recruited by an international coaching firm that provided transition and career coaching for international clients. This is where he latched onto “coaching” and became an independent contractor working with people all around the world.

“My work has evolved over the years,” said McNulty. “I still speak and consult, but around 2010 I became certified in Executive Coaching. As such, I have branded myself as a soft-skills/leadership coach. All this work has recently come together in that for two organizations, I am building a year-long leadership program for aspiring leaders. I’m essentially helping newer or aspiring leaders to build their skills through training, coaching, and individual work.”

McNulty works with a lot of managers and business owners. They often express concern about young people coming into the work force lacking soft skills – many simply have little or no understanding of communication, conflict resolution, teamwork, and more. Using what he has learned from raising two girls, and as a tennis coach at Rockvale Middle School for ten years, he started to realize what was needed. He once again used what he learned to develop a program where he can teach others what he had learned, in a way they can connect with. That is what has become the outline of his “Get an Edge” program.

His “Get the Edge Podcast” is named after the actual in-person workshop that was scheduled to begin on April 14 in Murfreesboro and run for six weeks. The first podcast was designed primarily to support and promote the workshop.

“But I found no reason to stop the podcast,” added McNulty. “In fact, I felt it could be very useful during this time when people have a little more time and parents can have something useful for their teens to do. That said, it is designed for both parents of teens and teenagers.”

McNulty’s business is called Humadyn Life Skills Institute. He can be contacted at Kevin@Humadyn.com.