Local Living: 5 Things to do This Week

3. Silhouettes by Clay Rice

WHAT: Quinn’s Mercantile is excited to have artist, Clay Rice, in the shop! Clay Rice is a 3rd generation multi-award winning silhouette artist and children’s author. This rare art form is a Rice family tradition spanning three generations and two artists. Clay has the ability to cut 2 children’s silhouettes in 5-minute increments. His precision is beyond impeccable. Beyond the silhouette cutting, Clay also provides an experience for the children and their families. He has award-winning books that teach children how to make the best out of every obstacle life throws their way.

Make your reservation today by clicking here.

WHEN: Friday, March 6, reservations begin at 3pm

WHERE: Quinn’s Mercantile, 301 N Spring St, Murfreesboro