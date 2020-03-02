Local Living: 5 Things to do This Week

1. 7th Annual Wine & Whiskey at the Wetlands
WHAT: Surrounded by the Murfree Spring Wetlands, this 7th annual fine wine & whiskey event features 150+ exceptional local and crafted wines, fine whiskeys, and spirits provided by Stones River Total Beverages. Guests can visit multiple stations throughout the museum with experts providing details about each wine, along with a mark-your-favorite drink guide. Food will be available for purchase from Cousin’s Maine Lobster and The Steaming Goat. Receive $5 off when you purchase your ticket in advance! Must be 21 or older to attend. Proceeds benefit the Discovery Center.
WHEN: Friday, March 6, 5:30pm
WHERE: Discovery Center at Murfree Spring, 502 South East Broad Street, Murfreesboro
2. Alice in Wonderland Jr. Presented by Blackman Middle School Drama
WHAT: Bring the family to Alice in Wonderland Jr, presented by Blackman Middle Drama. Admission: Adults $8, Students $5
Families can also enjoy a character tea & meet and greet at 12:00 on Saturday. Reserve your spot for tea by emailing seifertk@rcsschools.net.
For an additional $5 ticket cost, preferred seating & an hour w/ the Disney characters.
WHEN: Performances: Thursday, March 5th @6:00 p.m. Friday, March 6th @ 6:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7th @ 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8th @ 2:00 p.m.
WHERE: Blackman Middle School, 3945 Blaze Dr, Murfreesboro
3. Silhouettes by Clay Rice
WHAT: Quinn’s Mercantile is excited to have artist, Clay Rice, in the shop! Clay Rice is a 3rd generation multi-award winning silhouette artist and children’s author. This rare art form is a Rice family tradition spanning three generations and two artists. Clay has the ability to cut 2 children’s silhouettes in 5-minute increments. His precision is beyond impeccable. Beyond the silhouette cutting, Clay also provides an experience for the children and their families. He has award-winning books that teach children how to make the best out of every obstacle life throws their way.
Make your reservation today by clicking here.
WHEN: Friday, March 6, reservations begin at 3pm
WHERE: Quinn’s Mercantile, 301 N Spring St, Murfreesboro
4. This Is Us Trivia at Puckett’s
WHAT: Get ready for all the feels, because “This Is Us” trivia is coming to Puckett’s Murfreesboro on Tuesday, March 3! Show off your knowledge of the Pearson fam and reminisce on all the drama that’s taken place so far.
Reservations are highly recommended, so call 629-201-6916 to save your spot!
*Note – there is a $10 food/beverage minimum per person.
WHEN: Tuesday, March 3, 7pm – 8pm
WHERE: Puckett’s Murfreesboro, 114 N. Church St., Murfreesboro
5. Benefit Concert for Instruments of Joy
WHAT: Dove award-winning musical artist Phil Keaggy has teamed up with Audrey Assad, Buddy Greene, and Ashley Bayne to provide a benefit concert for Instruments of Joy.
Instruments of Joy is a musical charity that has provided more than 450 quality musical instruments to musicians in need in over 50 countries.
Admission: $25, reserved seating $35, VIP Tickets $100
Tickets are available at instrumentsofjoy.org.
WHEN: Friday, March 6, 7pm
WHERE: Springhouse Worship and Arts Center, 14119 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna