Local Living: 5 Things to do This Week

3. Open Mic Comedy Night

WHAT: The Boro Bar and Grill is hosting its Radical Arts monthly Open Mic Comedy Show.

This event is free to both the audience and performers. Anyone can sign up! Sign up starts at 8:30p. Performances start at 9p. Based on how many comics sign up, sets will be limited to 5 to 10 min. each (determined based on how many sign up). This show is not a contest, but an event where comedians both new and seasoned can come and perform their sets, try new material, and have a good time.

Radical Arts is a pro-feminist, anti-racist, and LGBTQQI+ inclusive organization. Most of the audience holds those same values. Performers are asked to not perform jokes contrary to the companies values at the mic. The Boro Bar and Grill is a 21+ venue.

WHEN: Thursday, February 13, 9p – 11p

WHERE: The Boro Bar and Grill, 1211 Greenland Dr, Murfreesboro