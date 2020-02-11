Local Living: 5 Things to do This Week

1. Anti-Valentines Day
WHAT: Head over to Hop Springs for the first Anti-Valentine’s Day show! Seating will be first come first serve with tickets at $15! They will also be taking donations for Murfreesboro’s own Nourish Food Bank, 5 nonperishable item donations will get you a free Steel Barrel Pint! Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm! See you there
WHEN: Thursday, February 13, 8p – 10p
WHERE: Hop Springs, 6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro
2. Galentine’s Day at Catfeine
WHAT: Who needs Valentines Day? Ladies… let’s celebrate our best gals in the company of 15 furry feline friends! This event is 18+ and BYOB. We will have sweet treats for you!
WHEN: Thursday, February 13, 6pm – 7pm
WHERE: Catfeine Cat Cafe, 602 W. Northfield Blvd Suite 500, Murfreesboro
3. Open Mic Comedy Night
WHAT: The Boro Bar and Grill is hosting its Radical Arts monthly Open Mic Comedy Show.
This event is free to both the audience and performers. Anyone can sign up! Sign up starts at 8:30p. Performances start at 9p. Based on how many comics sign up, sets will be limited to 5 to 10 min. each (determined based on how many sign up). This show is not a contest, but an event where comedians both new and seasoned can come and perform their sets, try new material, and have a good time.
Radical Arts is a pro-feminist, anti-racist, and LGBTQQI+ inclusive organization. Most of the audience holds those same values. Performers are asked to not perform jokes contrary to the companies values at the mic. The Boro Bar and Grill is a 21+ venue.
WHEN: Thursday, February 13, 9p – 11p
WHERE: The Boro Bar and Grill, 1211 Greenland Dr, Murfreesboro
4. Jammies and Stories
WHAT: Kids of all ages! Wear your jammies to the library and get ready for a fun time! Music, dancing, stories and a fun craft!
WHEN: Thursday, February 12, 6:30p – 7:30p
WHERE: La Vergne Public Library, 5063 Murfreesboro Rd, La Vergne
5. Boro Art Crawl
WHAT: Celebrate local art, Valentine’s Day, and Chinese New Year all at the same time!
The February Boro Art Crawl kicks on 2020 on Friday, February 14, in and around downtown Murfreesboro. This event is free to attend. F
WHEN: Friday, February 14, 6p – 9p
WHERE: Boro Art Crawl, Murfreesboro Town Square, Murfreesboro