Local Living: 5 Things to do This Week

1. Ice Rink at World Outreach Church
WHAT: Come and skate with family and friends. There is no charge, but anyone on the ice will be required to fill out a waiver before participating. The rules and schedule will be posted on World Outreach Church Facebook and website. The entrance is outside Fellowship Square on the side of the church facing Highway 99. Anyone under 18 must have a waiver signed by a parent or legal guardian. Dates & times will be updated each week as they create a new schedule for those days.
WHEN:
Monday, January 27 4pm – 6:45pm
Wednesday, January 29 4pm – 6:45pm
Thursday, January 30 , 4pm – 5:15pm
Friday, January 31, 4pm – 9:45pm
Saturday, February 1, 2:30pm – 9:45pm
Sunday, February 2, 2:30pm – 9:45pm
WHERE: World Outreach Church, 1921 New Salem Hwy, Murfreesboro
2. St. Clair Variety Show
WHAT: The St. Clair Street Senior Center is hosting their Variety Show. The event will showcase YOUR talents with a night of fun and laughter. Everyone is a shining star, even if your talent is just showing up to support us! Bring your friends and family to this glorious event at St. Clair. Light snacks will be offered. Call Kathy Herod at 615-848-2550 for more information.
WHEN: Friday, January 31 from 6pm – 8pm
WHERE: St. Clair Street Senior Center, 325 Saint Clair Street, Murfreesboro
3. Music in the Wild with Runaway Home
WHAT: Americana band Runaway Home (out of Nashville) will be performing at Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park. This event is free. Runaway Home is a Panoramic-Americana band founded by two intrepid dreamers and schemers who share a love for music and the places it takes us all. Their music begins close to the heart but is bound for distant vistas. Pulling from diverse musical backgrounds, Runaway Home blends their sound whiskey-smooth and harmonically strong, with a plaintive and rootsy edge. Their music leads to much more than green rooms, stages, and radio waves, though. The band enjoys connecting with communities – subjecting themselves to and experiencing the lives of those who make their homes along the blue highways, glistening skylines, and open spaces just outside the band van windshield.
WHEN: Friday, January 31 from 6- 8:30p
WHERE: Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park, 301 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro
4. Southern Invitational 2020 Murfreesboro
WHAT: The 15th annual Southern Invitational indoor tractor/truck pull is set for January 31st & February 1st 2020.
Friday Night and Saturday Mid-day $15, Saturday Night $20, Kids 10 and under are free
WHEN: Friday, January 31 starting at 7pm and Saturday, February 1 starting at 11am and 7pm
WHERE: Tennessee Miller Coliseum, 304 W Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro
5. Mixed Media Art Class
WHAT: Let’s get creative at La Vergne Public Library. This is for adults age 18 and over.
Please sign up in advance (sorry no walk-ins). Many of us have our own little Art Journals that we use, or library staff will help you create your own art journal one page each month. The pages will have silly or inspiring messages to lift our spirits when we might need an encouraging word. Each person will be given the supplies to make one design.
MIXED MEDIA ART is being creative with more than one type of art supply (watercolor, cut outs, stencils, acrylic paint, napkins etc.) This is a very FUN and CAREFREE way to be creative. We ask that you please sign up in advance at the Circulation desk.
WHEN: Thursday, January 30, 5:30pm – 7pm
WHERE: La Vergne Public Library, 5063 Murfreesboro Rd, La Vergne