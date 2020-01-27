Local Living: 5 Things to do This Week

5. Mixed Media Art Class

WHAT: Let’s get creative at La Vergne Public Library. This is for adults age 18 and over.

Please sign up in advance (sorry no walk-ins). Many of us have our own little Art Journals that we use, or library staff will help you create your own art journal one page each month. The pages will have silly or inspiring messages to lift our spirits when we might need an encouraging word. Each person will be given the supplies to make one design.

MIXED MEDIA ART is being creative with more than one type of art supply (watercolor, cut outs, stencils, acrylic paint, napkins etc.) This is a very FUN and CAREFREE way to be creative. We ask that you please sign up in advance at the Circulation desk.

WHEN: Thursday, January 30, 5:30pm – 7pm

WHERE: La Vergne Public Library, 5063 Murfreesboro Rd, La Vergne