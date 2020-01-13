Local Living: 5 Things to do This Week

1. Connect Murfreesboro
WHAT: This meeting is designed to connect professionals, build relationships, and drive referrals to and help grow your business!
Bring business cards or handouts and prepare a quick 60-second pitch about who you are and what you do, as well as a specific referral, ask for the meeting, on how we can help promote your business.
WHEN: Monday, January 13, 9a – 10 a
WHERE: BoomBozz Craft Pizza and Taphouse, 2839 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro
2. Winnie the Pooh Story Time
WHAT: Linebaugh Library is hosting a special Winnie the Pooh Storytime Event. Participants will read, sing, and dance with your favorite friends from the 100 Acre Wood.
WHEN: Thursday, January 16, 6p – 7p
WHERE: Linebaugh Library, 105 W Vine St, Murfreesboro
3. 9th Annual Wedding Dresses Through the Decades
WHAT: Stories of our community will come to life through wedding gowns on display at Oaklands Mansion. Step back into time and experience the common threads that weave our lives together as the exhibit explores women’s history, fashion history, cultural history and the history of our community. Over fifty gowns will be placed on loan and exhibited, most for the first time. The “Wedding Dresses Through the Decades” exhibit in Maney Hall at Oaklands Mansion will take place from January 17 through March 1, 2020.
Vintage gowns from the past 100 years will be on display along with brides’ photos and stories from their wedding day. During this exhibit, guests will have the rare opportunity to view items from, not only the museum’s collection, but also elegant and fashionable wedding dresses worn by ladies from Murfreesboro and around the country. Also on exhibit this year are wedding ring quilts on loan from members of our community.
For more information, contact Mary Beth Nevills at Oaklands (615) 893-0022 or email mb@oaklandsmansion.org
WHEN: Opens Friday, January 17, 10a – 4p
WHERE: Oaklands Mansion, 900 N Maney A, Murfreesboro
4. Women’s Suffrage Educational Forum
WHAT: The women’s suffrage movement was the struggle for the right of women to vote and run for office and is part of the overall women’s rights movement. Tennessee became the last battleground state for ratification of the 19th Amendment. In 1920, women’s right to vote was achieved through the national and local efforts of the National Woman Suffrage Association. Bradley Academy Museum will host a forum with a panel of women in our community’s workforce having an open discussion and artists displaying art. Light refreshments will be served. Contact Vonchelle Stembridge, 615-962-8773, vstembridge@murfreesborotn.gov for more information.
WHEN: Thursday, January 16, 6p – 8p
WHERE: Bradley Academy Museum, 415 S Academy St, Murfreesboro
5. Strings and Things Craft Time
WHAT: The La Vergne Public Library is hosting a free adult craft time making a hanging door decoration perfect for winter. All materials and instructions will be provided! If you’re looking to join a fun crafting community, come craft with us this week. Sign-up in advance at the Circulation desk!
WHEN: Monday, January 13 from 5:30-6:30p
WHERE: La Vergne Public Library 5063 Murfreesboro