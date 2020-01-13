Local Living: 5 Things to do This Week

3. 9th Annual Wedding Dresses Through the Decades

WHAT: Stories of our community will come to life through wedding gowns on display at Oaklands Mansion. Step back into time and experience the common threads that weave our lives together as the exhibit explores women’s history, fashion history, cultural history and the history of our community. Over fifty gowns will be placed on loan and exhibited, most for the first time. The “Wedding Dresses Through the Decades” exhibit in Maney Hall at Oaklands Mansion will take place from January 17 through March 1, 2020.

Vintage gowns from the past 100 years will be on display along with brides’ photos and stories from their wedding day. During this exhibit, guests will have the rare opportunity to view items from, not only the museum’s collection, but also elegant and fashionable wedding dresses worn by ladies from Murfreesboro and around the country. Also on exhibit this year are wedding ring quilts on loan from members of our community.

For more information, contact Mary Beth Nevills at Oaklands (615) 893-0022 or email mb@oaklandsmansion.org

WHEN: Opens Friday, January 17, 10a – 4p

WHERE: Oaklands Mansion, 900 N Maney A, Murfreesboro