Local Living: 5 Things to do This Week

1. Uncle Shuffelo & His Haint Hollow Hootenanny Performance
WHAT: Uncle Shuffelo & His Haint Hollow Hootenanny is a Middle Tennessee old-time string band performing historical tunes in their own unique and amusing fashion with the spirit of The Skillet Lickers, the showmanship of Uncle Dave Macon, and the harmonies of The Carter Family.
In addition to playing shows and events, Uncle Shuffelo & His Haint Hollow Hootenanny has been awarded at numerous contest festivals throughout Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia. The Hootenanny is driven by multi-award winning instrumentalist, Austin Derryberry. Austin is also a pivotal part of the Gallagher Guitar Co. team as one of our luthiers building guitars every day.
No tickets but please reserve your seat so we can plan. We ask for donations to support the venue and this group. For more information, go to the venue website.
WHEN: Friday, February 7, 8p – 10p
WHERE: Gallagher Guitar, 118 N. Walnut Street, Murfreesboro
2. Tennessee Songwriters Week Competition
WHAT: Hop Springs Beer Park is proud to host the preliminary round for the Tennessee Songwriters week competition. The Murfreesboro round will take place on February 7th at 7pm. Artists interested in signing up must fill out the booking form.
Free to ages!
Entrant must perform one original song not to exceed five minutes. Entrant must sing an original song which Entrant owns/retains the rights to perform and either wrote or co-wrote. Entrant may sing acapella or have live accompaniment. Light percussion is allowed if there is no set-up time necessary. Entrant may bring up to two performers to play an instrument. Back up tracks are not permitted.
The original song performed must not disparage any group of persons, religion, be considered inflammatory or inappropriate. For complete details on rules, visit their event page.
WHEN: Friday, February 7, 7p – 10p
WHERE: Hop Springs, 6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro
3. Valentine Craft for Kids at Gateway Island
WHAT: Bring the kiddos and make valentine crafts. The class, for ages 5-17, is $5 and all supplies are provided. Please call 615-893-2141 and register to save your spot.
WHEN: Thursday, February 6 from 4:30-6p
WHERE: Gateway Island, 1875 W College St, Murfreesboro
4. Winter Guardians of the Greenway
WHAT: Help take care of our beautiful Greenway system! Winter is a great time to do cleanups, since there is so much less foliage! Gloves, trash bags, and “pickers” will be provided!
WHEN: Friday, February 7, 9a – 10a
WHERE: Broad St Trailhead (intersection of Thompson Lane and Northwest Broad Street), Murfreesboro
5. Critter Encounter
WHAT: Meet the Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center animals and enjoy interactive, nature-based activities! This program is free to the public. Just check in at the front desk, and tell them you’re there for Critter Encounter! Email miranda.pewitt@townofsmyrna.org if you have any questions.
WHEN: Wednesday, February 5, 4:30p – 5:30p
WHERE: Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center, 100 Sam Ridley Parkway East, Smyrna