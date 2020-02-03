Local Living: 5 Things to do This Week

1. Uncle Shuffelo & His Haint Hollow Hootenanny Performance

WHAT: Uncle Shuffelo & His Haint Hollow Hootenanny is a Middle Tennessee old-time string band performing historical tunes in their own unique and amusing fashion with the spirit of The Skillet Lickers, the showmanship of Uncle Dave Macon, and the harmonies of The Carter Family.

In addition to playing shows and events, Uncle Shuffelo & His Haint Hollow Hootenanny has been awarded at numerous contest festivals throughout Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia. The Hootenanny is driven by multi-award winning instrumentalist, Austin Derryberry. Austin is also a pivotal part of the Gallagher Guitar Co. team as one of our luthiers building guitars every day.

No tickets but please reserve your seat so we can plan. We ask for donations to support the venue and this group. For more information, go to the venue website.

WHEN: Friday, February 7, 8p – 10p

WHERE: Gallagher Guitar, 118 N. Walnut Street, Murfreesboro