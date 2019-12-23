Local Living: 5 Things to do This Week

1. Radical Arts’ – The Roast of Santa

WHAT: Naughty? Nice? WHO CARES. Christmas is over and this guy has officially overstayed his welcome.

It’s time to make like a chestnut and ROAST this jolly old soul!

Come see classic Christmas idols, religious figures, and obscure, vaguely-holiday related characters tear into the BIG MAN himself.

WHEN: Thursday, Dec 26, 8:30p – 11p

WHERE: The Boro Bar and Grill, 1211 Greenland Dr, Murfreesboro