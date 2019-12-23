Local Living: 5 Things to do This Week

1. Radical Arts’ – The Roast of Santa
WHAT: Naughty? Nice? WHO CARES. Christmas is over and this guy has officially overstayed his welcome.
It’s time to make like a chestnut and ROAST this jolly old soul!
Come see classic Christmas idols, religious figures, and obscure, vaguely-holiday related characters tear into the BIG MAN himself.
WHEN: Thursday, Dec 26, 8:30p – 11p
WHERE: The Boro Bar and Grill, 1211 Greenland Dr, Murfreesboro
2. Poker Night at The Casual Pint
WHAT: Due to the holidays, The Casual Pint will be hosting the weekly poker night on Monday at The Casual Pint Smyrna
Steel Wheel Piker league is bringing the poker- it’s free to play and fun to learn!
Bring your friends, your best poker face and they will handle the beer and food!
Top prize $50 gift card!!
You can win your way to the WSOP & Pearl River Poker Open!
WHEN: Monday, Dec 23, 7p – 9p
WHERE: The Casual Pint of Smyrna, 427 Sam Ridley Pkwy, Smyrna
3. 157th Anniversary of the Battle of Stones River
WHAT: Join a ranger at the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce visitor center (3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37129) as they use the outdoor map to explain the Stones River Campaign events that played out 157 years ago to the day. Listen as a park ranger tells the story of a soldier or unit on the ground where they fought in the Battle of Stones River and follow a ranger in your car and stop at several key locations as you explore the places and people that make up the Battle of Stones River story.
WHEN: Thursday, Dec 26 & Friday, Dec 27, 11a
WHERE: Stones River National Battlefield, 3501 Old Nashville Highway, Murfreesboro
4. Tim James and Friends Jam
WHAT: Come hear singer/songwriter Tim James and friends belt out the hits!
WHEN: Friday, Dec 27, 7:30p – 11:30p
WHERE: Main Street Music, 527 West Main Street, Murfreesboro
5. Winter in Paris – Painting With a Twist
WHAT: Join Painting With a Twist for a FUN art, not fine art, social experience!
Their talented local artists will walk you through this fabulous piece step by step, from start to finish. You’re welcome to bring your favorite sips and snacks. They’ll bring the paint, supplies, and FUN! Let’s get ready to make some memories and raise a glass to creativity!
Adult Night Class; Ages 15 & up
WHEN: Thursday, Dec 26, 7p – 9p
WHERE: Painting With a Twist, 2615 Medical Center Pkwy, #1750, Murfreesboro