Firehouse Subs® is hiring more than 50 crew member and shift leader positions, both full and part-time, at 13 locations across the greater Nashville area. The fast-casual sandwich brand seeks to fill these positions with positive, energetic and dedicated individuals. Interested applicants can call their local restaurant directly to apply.
WHEN
Ongoing until all positions are filled.
WHERE
Firehouse Subs greater Nashville restaurant addresses and phone numbers:
Hiring both shift manager and crew positions:
1940 Shady Brook St, Columbia, TN 38401 – (931) 548-2504
*Hiring 2 shift managers
1000 Crossings Blvd Ste 1000, Spring Hill, TN 37174 – (931) 486-3888
*Hiring 1 shift manager
Hiring crew positions only:
5225 Old Hickory Blvd #203, Hermitage, TN 37076 – (615) 730-7593
337 Sam Ridley Pkwy W, Smyrna, TN 37167 – (615) 267-0434
2018 Medical Center Pkwy Ste A, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 – (615) 796-6058
2445 Memorial Blvd Ste A, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 – (615) 962-8051
650 S Mt Juliet Rd Ste 130, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122 – (615) 553-2671
1844 W McEwen Dr Ste 120, Franklin, TN 37067 – (615) 905-5552
6606 Charlotte Pike Ste 101, Nashville, TN 37209 – (615) 739-6277
708 Thompson Ln, Nashville, TN 37204 – (615) 730-5004
700 Old Hickory Blvd Ste 201, Brentwood, TN 37027 – (615) 750-2955
280 Indian Lake Blvd Ste 300, Hendersonville, TN 37075 – (615) 590-7145
480 Long Hollow Pike, Goodlettsville, TN 37072 – (615) 448-6069