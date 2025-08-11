Local County Historian Named 2025 La Vergne Fall Festival Grand Marshal

Marty Luffman has been selected as the 2025 La Vergne Fall Festival parade grand marshal. The parade is scheduled for September 20 in La Vergne.

Luffman graduated from David Lipscomb College in 1972 and moved to Smyrna. In September 1972, he joined the Tennessee Department of Public Health as an analyst for state‐owned hospitals. By May 1973, he was promoted to the Department of Agriculture, and in December 1973, he became Chief of Personnel for the State of Tennessee. He remained in that role until May 1975. In September 1975, he began a 50-year career with State Farm.

He has played an active role in Rutherford County. Some of his accomplishments include organizing the Smyrna Christmas Parade in 1975, assisting with Uncle Dave Macon Day Parade; organizing the first Old Timers Day Parade in La Vergne (honorary citizen award); overseeing Twin Forks Horse & Hiking Trail construction; co-organizing the 200-year bicentennial celebration in 1976, organizing the Nashville Easter Parade and establishing the Smyrna Beautification Committee in 1977.

In 1988, the U.S. Department of the Interior invited him to design and build the Natchez Trace Horse and Hiking Trail. Drawing on his experience with the Twin Forks Trail and deep knowledge of regional history, he led interpretive trail rides and public talks. His publications in periodicals and frequent speaking engagements culminated in two formal recognitions: Tennessee Historian, by gubernatorial proclamation of Governor Bill Haslam, and Smyrna Historian, by the Town of Smyrna and appointment to the Rutherford County Historical Commission.

After a 2002 motorcycle accident, he sold his Harley-Davidson and turned to mounted shooting with his horse, “Doc Holiday.” Over a 19-year competitive career, he captured the National Championship title three years in a row, cementing his reputation both as a trail builder and a champion equestrian.

The La Vergne Fall Festival is scheduled for September 20, 2025. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at La Vergne City Hall, 5093 Murfreesboro Road, and will end at Veterans Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive. The festival will officially kick off at the park following the parade and continue until about 3:00 p.m. There will be a kid zone, animal show, petting zoo, vendors, food trucks and much more.

