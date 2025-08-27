Local Comedian John Crist is Engaged

On Friday, August 22, Comedian John Crist proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Lydia Fielder, at the stunning Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. The heartfelt moment took place in front of a romantic floral display, set to the backdrop of a live string quartet.

“The best thing that’s ever happened to me in my entire life by far, I love you so much, Lydia,” says Crist in an Instagram post about the occasion.

Fielder is an Emmy-nominated anchor and reporter at WSMV4 (NBC) in Nashville, and Crist is gearing up for the Fall leg of his Jokes For Humans tour, kicking off this weekend in Las Vegas. The nearly sold-out run of shows will stop in 30+ cities nationwide, including Detroit, Austin, Phoenix, and more. For the complete list of tour dates and more information, visit johncristcomedy.com/tour/.

