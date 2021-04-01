Niche released its 2021 list of “Best Places to Live in Tennessee.”

The methodology for this list takes into account several key factors including: quality of schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities.

How Did Rutherford County Cities & Towns Rank?

Murfreesboro – #33

Smyrna – #56

LaVergne – #76

#1 Place to Live in Tennessee

Coming in at number one is Elliston Place in Nashville with an overall grade of A+. Niche said this about the Nashville neighborhood, “Elliston Place is a neighborhood in Nashville, Tennessee with a population of 2,016. Elliston Place is in Davidson County and is one of the best places to live in Tennessee. Living in Elliston Place offers residents an urban feel and most residents rent their homes. In Elliston Place there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals live in Elliston Place and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Elliston Place are above average.”

