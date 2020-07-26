Several Rutherford County cities (and some others nearby) have been listed as some of the safest cities in Tennessee by AdvisorSmith.

Utilizing data from the FBI based on crime reports, the study divided Tennessee cities and towns based upon their population (10,000 residents and less, between 10,000 and 100,000 and they ranked the six cities in Tennessee with over 100,000 residents).

This study included six large cities, 48 midsize cities, and 168 towns.

Midsize cities (10,000 – 100,000 residents):

Smyrna – #15 with 3.4 violent crimes per 1,000 residents & 26.3 property crimes per 1,000 residents

La Vergne – #16 with 4.4 violent crimes per 1,000 residents & 22.8 property crimes per 1,000 residents

In reporting about midsize cities, AdvisorSmith states, “There were 48 midsized cities included in the list of midsize cities. For midsize cities, the average crime score was 84, with the crime score ranging from a low of 16.6 to a high of 165.2.”

Large cities (over 100,000 residents)

Murfreesboro – #1 with 4.4 violent crimes per 1,000 residents & 31.5 property crimes per 1,000 residents

Nashville – #4 with 11.2 violent crimes per 1,000 residents & 40.4 property crimes per 1,000 residents

Cities or towns with 10,000 residents or less

Although no Rutherford County cities or towns are on this list, due to the population metric used, other nearby cities made the list:

Nolensville (Williamson County) – #40 with 2.2 violent crimes per 1,000 residents & 14.6 property crimes per 1,000 residents



Woodbury (Cannon County) – #69 with 4.6 violent crimes per 1,000 residents & 10.7 property crimes per 1,000 residents

Mount Pleasant (Maury County) – #75 with 3.9 violent crimes per 1,000 residents & 14.2 property crimes per 1,000 residents

How the Safest City Was Calculated

AdvisorSmith shares the methodology for determining the safest city. The research was based upon data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Uniform Crime Reporting Data Set from Return A. They used city-level data from this report, which includes monthly reported crime data for violent crimes, including murder, rape, robbery, and assault, as well as property crimes including burglary, larceny, and motor vehicle theft.

From the reports, they calculated the crime rates for towns, midsize cities, and large cities in Tennessee. Cities were excluded cities from the study if they provided fewer than six months of crime reporting data.

See the full report here.