Local artists are currently featured at the Rotunda of Murfreesboro City Hall through November 17 as part of the 2021 STEAM Festival. Rutherford Arts Alliance (RAA) members bring “The Science of Creativity” to the City Hall Rotunda. It is an exhibit that raises the question, “Is creativity a gift waiting to be developed in all of us?”. RAA’s diverse display of artistic curiosity, experimentation, as well as the challenge of connecting knowledge with current events, is meant to inspire and pique the imagination.

Participating Artists include: Carol Berning, Lisa Marie Browning, Cody Hale, Barbara Hodges, Leroy Hodges, Ray Kleinlein, Suzanne LeBeau, Walter LeCroy, Samantha Minard, Bill Schumm, Ginny Togrye, Susan Waldrop, and Tom Womack.

The Rotunda is open to the public from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact Lisa Browning, Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation, (615) 801-2606, [email protected]

The Rutherford Arts Alliance is an advocacy alliance created to identify, unite and promote arts, culture, and heritage within Rutherford County.