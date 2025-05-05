Local Animal Sanctuary Launches Urgent Fundraiser to Repair Flood Damage

The Gentle Barn, a renowned nonprofit animal sanctuary with locations in Middle Tennessee and California that advocates for and promotes healing in animals and humans with trauma, has announced that it is launching a campaign aimed at raising $300,000 to fund permanent solutions, protecting its Tennessee animals and programs from seasonal destruction.

Every year, The Gentle Barn Tennessee, located just outside of Nashville, endures catastrophic spring flooding (like the severe spring storms of the past several weeks), dangerous summer heat, and frigid winter closures, making it impossible to run vital programs and compromising the safety of both animals and visitors. Despite years of best efforts and temporary fixes, nature continues to prevail.

“Temporary fixes are no longer enough,” says founder Ellie Laks. “To continue offering our animal therapy services to marginalized groups and people in need, we must create a safe, permanent space that can operate during every season. The future of our Tennessee sanctuary depends on it.”

This is The Gentle Barn’s biggest national fundraiser yet, and they can’t do it alone.

The Gentle Barn is calling on you for help to establish a secure future in Middle Tennessee. The nonprofit must raise $300,000 this spring to build a weatherproof barn and arena, restructure its main barn with a new concrete pad, and install a drainage system — allowing it to continue offering top-tier care without interruption.

In addition to these infrastructure improvements, funds will support critical springtime care, including medical exams, hoof trims, and $50,000 in hay to feed the sanctuary’s California and Tennessee inhabitants.

To raise awareness of The Gentle Barn’s work and funding for its cause, the nonprofit will feature community events on select Sundays from mid-April to mid-June, highlighting various local vendors alongside the organization’s offerings at the barn and in multiple venues across Music City.

If you’d like to learn more about The Gentle Barn’s fundraising campaign or contribute to this pivotal cause, you can do so here

