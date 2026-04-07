Local American Idol Contestants Advance to the Top 11

After last week's cliffhanger, viewers were left wondering who would make up the top 12 contestants. Host Ryan Seacrest explained that such an overwhelming number of votes came in at the end of last week’s show that producers wanted to make sure every single one was counted before making the announcement.

At the top of Monday night’s show, the top 12 were finally revealed — and locals Jordan McCollough and Lucas Leon both advanced to the next round. The theme of the evening was the Judges’ Song Contest, where each judge selected a 90s song and contestants chose one of the three options to perform.

Jordan McCollough selected Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby.” As always, it was an outstanding performance by McCollough, and at the end of the night, he was selected as one of the top 11 contestants.

Lucas Leon selected Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s duet song “It’s Your Love.” The judges noted Leon’s growth in his performance, and it was close for Leon as it was down to three contestants, but in the end, Leon moved on to be one of the top 11 contestants.

Here are the top 11 contestants.

Philmon Lee

Braden Rumfelt

Lucas Leon

Hannah Harper

Chris Tungseth

Rae

Daniel Stallworth

Keyla Richardson

Jordan McCullough

Brooks Rosser

Kyndal Inskeep

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