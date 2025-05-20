Local American Idol Contestant Mattie Pruitt Releases Single

Jamal Roberts was declared the winner of American Idol on Sunday evening. The top seven finalists returned to perform, and Eagleville teen Mattie Pruitt shared the stage with Goo Goo Dolls, singing a rendition of “Iris.”

The top seven finalists also released singles, including Pruitt.

Pruitt released “Strings,” sharing on social media, “What. A. Ride. Finally heading home to Nashville with a full heart, zero regrets, and the best crew of humans a girl could ask for.”

She continued, “American Idol gave me more than I ever imagined — growth, confidence, wild memories, and friendships I’ll keep for life. Huge love to the Idol fam behind the scenes who made this experience what it was. Y’all are magic. To my fellow contestants — we cried, laughed, lost sleep, and absolutely killed it together. You already know this isn’t the end for any of us.”

“The real grind starts now. My first single ‘Strings’ is out — and I need y’all more than ever.

Stream it. Share it. Download it. Let’s show the world what comes next,” she said.

Take a listen here

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email