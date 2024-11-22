Loaded Gun Confiscated at Rockvale High School

November 24, 2024 – During a search of a student’s belongings at Rockvale High School, the student admitted he had a loaded handgun in his vehicle.

The vehicle was searched, and a handgun was confiscated.

Charges are pending by law enforcement, and the student is being expelled immediately under the district’s Zero Tolerance policy.

“We know these types of situations can be alarming to parents, which is why we wanted to make sure you received the news directly from us,” James Evans stated Friday. “Please know we always take these situations extremely serious and respond quickly with our law enforcement partners.”

Source: Rutherford County Schools

