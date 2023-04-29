Living Your Life Post-Breast Cancer Surgery

Losing a breast due to a mastectomy can be a difficult and emotional experience, and it can take time to adjust to the changes in your body. One common issue that many women face after their mastectomy is uneven breasts, with one side being larger or smaller than the other.

Pretty in Pink Boutique has tips on how you can adjust to life after your mastectomy or lumpectomy and help you learn to cope with your uneven breasts.

Talk To Your Doctor

If you are experiencing uneven breasts after your surgery, talk to your doctor or a certified fitter at Pretty in Pink Boutique. They may be able to recommend specific bras or prostheses to help balance out your shape.

Consider a Breast Prosthesis

A breast prosthesis is an artificial breast that can be worn inside your bra to create a more symmetrical appearance. These are available in a range of sizes and shapes and can be made from silicone, foam, or other materials.

Experiment With Different Bra Styles

Some bra styles are better suited to uneven breasts than others. Look for bras with adjustable straps, removable padding, or pockets for prostheses. You may also want to try bras with molded cups or underwire for added support.

Try Exercises To Improve Posture

Uneven breasts can sometimes be caused by poor posture or muscle weakness. Talk to your doctor or a physical therapist about exercises that can help improve your posture and strengthen the muscles in your chest and back.

Take Care of Your Emotional Health

Coping with uneven breasts can be challenging emotionally as well as physically. Make sure to take care of your mental health by talking to a therapist or joining a support group for women who have undergone breast cancer surgery.

Pretty in Pink Boutique

Remember that everyone’s experience with breast cancer surgery is unique, and there is no “right” way to cope and heal. Be patient with yourself, and don’t hesitate to reach out for support if you need it.

Pretty in Pink Boutique is here to support you through your breast cancer journey and help fit you in the right garments after your diagnosis. Reach out to schedule your appointment at any of their locations by emailing info@prettyinpinkboutique.com or calling (615) 777-PINK.