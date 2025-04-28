Live Shows this Week- April 28, 2025

Here are six live shows to check out this week.
1Lucy Dacus
Monday-Tuesday, April 29-30, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Lucy Dacus will bring the Forever is a Feeling Tour to the Ryman for two nights. Special guest will be Katie Gavin and jasmine.4.t.
Find tickets here.
2The Music of Star Wars
Sunday, May 4, 8 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville
May the Fourth be with you! This must-experience outdoor concert features the Nashville Symphony conducted by Enrico Lopez-Yañez performing John Williams’ – and other composers’ – iconic scores. It’s the memorable music from a galaxy far, far away featuring Star Wars selections from the entire film saga, including some of the most thrilling music ever written for movies.
Find tickets here.
3Thomas Gabriel
Thursday, May 1, 7 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
A blend of Americana, country and rock, listening to Thomas, one can draw parallels to Steve Earle, Townes van Zandt or Johnny Cash. In fact, as the eldest grandson of Johnny Cash, the voice comes naturally. As a child, it wasn’t long before Thomas found his own love and passion for music and wrote his first song in the second grade.
Find tickets here.
4Breaking the Chains with Les Kerr
Tuesday, April 29, 9 pm
Bluebird Cafe, 4104 Hillsboro Road, Nashville
Breaking the Chain with Les Kerr, Carl Jackson, Wood Newton, and Jerry Salley. A benefit for Autism Tennessee.
Find tickets here.
5Grand Ole Opry
Thursday, April 29, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s the show that made country music famous. Artists scheduled to perform include Hardy, Mandy Barnett, T. Graham Brown, Kylie Frey, The Issacs, and more.
Find tickets here.
6Santana
Tuesday, April 29, 8 pm
The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville
For more than five decades – from Santana’s earliest days as a groundbreaking Afro-Latin-blues-rock fusion outfit in San Francisco – Carlos Santana has been the visionary force behind artistry that transcends musical genres and generational, cultural, and geographical boundaries.
Find tickets here.
