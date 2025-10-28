Live Nation to Open New Nashville Venue Called The Truth

Live Nation announced, via social media, that a new venue called The Truth will open in Nashville.

Stating, “Step inside Nashville’s new stage: The Truth. Built for songwriters, dreamers, and 4,400 fans—coming to Music City in 2026. A new stage inspired by a timeless promise: ‘All you need to write a good song is three chords and The Truth.’”

The video announcement shows a Lyric Lobby, where a large chandelier projects the lyrics from the performance. There will also be a setlist studio where you can receive a letterpress of that night’s setlist from the artists and the music hall where the live performances take place. In addition, there will be a whiskey lounge called Harlan’s along with a Vinyl Lounge, a place to listen to music and enjoy the rooftop view.

“The legendary songwriter Harlan Howard said all you need for a good country song is three chords and the truth. The Truth is built on that same idea,” said Sally Williams, President of Nashville Music & Business Strategy, Live Nation in a release. “Our goal is to create a space that could only exist here — where raw, honest music meets world-class production, and where fans and artists from across all genres can connect in a way that feels unmistakably Nashville.”

The Truth represents a significant investment in Nashville. The venue is projected every year to generate $74 million in economic impact, support 430 jobs, and contribute $6 million in state and local tax revenue.

“The backbone of Music City is the songwriters that put words to our feelings, stories, and joys. I’m excited that The Truth will be a venue that is dedicated to cultivating and supporting great songwriting,” Mayor Freddie O’Connell said. “When I expressed interest in music at a young age, the W.O. Smith Music School helped cultivate my passion, and allowing more folks to have that opportunity is a great way we ensure all Nashvillians can follow their Music City dreams.”

The new venue will be located in the Wedgewood Houston neighborhood, according to the venue’s website, joining Pastis, Hermes , Soho House, and more. What’s unclear is whether, in the ever-growing neighborhood, any new parking structures will be built to accommodate the 4,400-seat venue.

