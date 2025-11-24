Little Caesars Unveils New $9.49 Stuffed Crunch Crust Pizza

Nov. 18, 2025 – Little Caesars® is raising the bar for stuffed-crust innovation with the launch of its newest menu item — the Stuffed Crunch Crust Pizza. Featuring a toasted, cheese-stuffed crust brushed with buttery garlic flavor and finished with herbs and breadcrumbs, this latest addition delivers a satisfying crunch with every bite. Starting November 17th, Little Caesars app users can be the first to taste the newest crust creation. Beginning November 24, Stuffed Crunch Crust becomes available in-store and Hot-N-Ready from 4-8 p.m. and online all day.

The brand is also featuring the Stuffed Crazy Crust Pizza, an online exclusive stuffed-crust pepperoni pizza brushed with Little Caesars signature Crazy Crust buttery-flavored garlic spread and sprinkled with Parmesan. The fan-favorite Stuffed Crazy Crust Pizza offers a flavorful complement to Stuffed Crunch Crust Pizza, giving fans another way to enjoy the stuffed-crust experience from the comfort of home. Both takes on stuffed crust are priced at $9.49.

Both pizzas underscore the brand’s commitment to giving guests more flavor for less. At under $10, Little Caesars continues to offer the lowest price on stuffed-crust pizza among national pizza chains*, making indulgence easier – and crunchier – than ever.

For more information, visit www.LittleCaesars.com or download the Little Caesars app.

