Listeria Outbreak Linked to Cheese Recall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Health is informing Tennesseans about a Listeria outbreak linked to a current, large recall of queso fresco, cotija cheese, and other dairy products.

On Feb. 5, 2024, Rizo-López Foods, Inc., voluntarily recalled several cheese, yogurt, and sour cream products including Blanco Suave, Cotija, Crema Centroamericana, Fresco, and Panela due to the presence of Listeria bacteria in the dairy products.

Listeria cases connected to this recall have been reported in 11 states, with two cases in Tennessee. Consuming food contaminated with the Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can lead to a life-threatening infection. Listeria infection is especially a risk for pregnant women and their newborns, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems, from cancer or cancer treatments, or other serious conditions such as HIV or diabetes.

The complete list of recalled products and retailers is on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Important Tips for Consumers

• Do not eat any of the recalled cheeses or dairy products.

• Throw them away or return them to where they were purchased.

• Contact your healthcare provider immediately if you have consumed any of the recalled products and have symptoms of Listeria, which can include a fever, muscle aches, tiredness, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or seizures.

• Clean refrigerators, containers, and surfaces where the recalled products may have touched.

More information on Listeria is available on the TDH website.

