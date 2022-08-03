Listen to Post Malone Cover Brad Paisley’s ‘I’m Gonna Miss Her’

This is the cover we didn’t know we needed – Post Malone singing Brad Paisley’s “I’m Gonna Miss Her.”

Recently, Malone shared the covered on TikTok which racked up 15 million views. He first performed the song last year for Matthew McConaughey’s fundraiser We’re Texas.

Paisley commented on the video by saying, “This is better than me.”

Malone then posted a video response to Paisley’s comment, saying, “Brad, there’s no shot, man,” he said. “I love you so f…. much man, thank you for the love, dude. I owe you a beer, man. Text me, I’ll see you soon.”

Paisley then changed his bio on TikTok to say, “I write songs for Post Malone.”

So, does this video clip resurfacing mean there’s a country collaboration on the horizon?

Malone shared on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show in June that he been thinking about a recording a country album.

“To be honest, there’s nothing stopping me from taking a camera or setting up in my studio in Utah and just recording a country album [to put] on YouTube,” he said to Stern. “I’m allowed to do that. I’m a human being.”