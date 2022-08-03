Wednesday, August 3, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeEntertainmentListen to Post Malone Cover Brad Paisley's 'I'm Gonna Miss Her'
EntertainmentFeaturedLocal Living

Listen to Post Malone Cover Brad Paisley’s ‘I’m Gonna Miss Her’

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
0
46

This is the cover we didn’t know we needed – Post Malone singing Brad Paisley’s “I’m Gonna Miss Her.”

Recently, Malone shared the covered on TikTok which racked up 15 million views. He first performed the song last year for Matthew McConaughey’s fundraiser We’re Texas.

Paisley commented on the video by saying, “This is better than me.”

Malone then posted a video response to Paisley’s comment, saying, “Brad, there’s no shot, man,” he said. “I love you so f…. much man, thank you for the love, dude. I owe you a beer, man. Text me, I’ll see you soon.”

Paisley then changed his bio on TikTok to say, “I write songs for Post Malone.”

So, does this video clip resurfacing mean there’s a country collaboration on the horizon?

Malone shared on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show in June that he been thinking about a recording a country album.

“To be honest, there’s nothing stopping me from taking a camera or setting up in my studio in Utah and just recording a country album [to put] on YouTube,” he said to Stern. “I’m allowed to do that. I’m a human being.”

Previous articleRCS Students Honored at Beta National Convention at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center
Next articleOBITUARY: Wanda Graves
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.