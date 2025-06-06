LIST: Splash Pads Now Open for Family Fun Across Middle Tennessee

Splash pads across Middle Tennessee are officially open, bringing welcome relief from the summer heat. These kid-friendly water play areas are perfect for cooling off, offering interactive fountains and sprayers that are fun, free, and easy to access. Most are located in public parks, making them a great all-day option for families looking to pair fun in the water with picnics, playgrounds, and fresh air.
Most splash pads in Middle Tennessee operate daily through Labor Day or the end of September, though hours can vary by location. Be sure to bring sunscreen, towels, and water shoes—and check with your local parks department for the most up-to-date information before heading out.
Don’t miss out on the chance to make the most of summer—gather your friends, pack your towels, and head to a splash pad near you for some free, family-friendly fun in the sun. Here’s a list of pads around the region:
Wilson County
Ava’s Splash Pad
1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy, Mount Juliet
Monday–Saturday: 11 a.m.–6 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m.–5 p.m.
Cedars of Lebanon Splash Pad
328 Cedar Forest Rd, Lebanon
Open daily: 9 a.m.–8 p.m.
Maury County
Fischer Park Splash Pad
4285 Port Royal Rd, Spring Hill
Open daily: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.
Fairview Park Splash Pad
871 Iron Bridge Rd, Columbia
Open daily: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.
Sumner County
Peay Park Splash Pad
111 Memorial Dr, Goodlettsville
Open daily: 10:30 a.m.–8 p.m.
Cheatham County
LL Burns Park Splash Pad
501 Park St, Kingston Springs
Open daily: 6 a.m.-8 p.m
Davidson County
Kirkpatrick Sprayground
620 S 9th St, Nashville
Monday–Friday: 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Saturday–Sunday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Watkins Sprayground
John L. Johnstone Ave & 17th Ave N, Nashville
Monday–Friday: 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Saturday–Sunday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Dickson County
Henslee Park Splash Pad
800 Hwy 70 W, Dickson
Monday–Tuesday, Thursday–Saturday: 8 a.m.–8 p.m.
Wednesday: 4 p.m.–8 p.m.
Sunday: 12 p.m.–8 p.m.
Robertson County
Splash Pad at Martin Luther king Jr. Park
2623 S Main St, Springfield
Open daily: 10 a.m.–8 p.m.
Rutherford County
Fountains at Gateway Splash Pad
1500 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro
Open daily: 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
Gregory Mill Park Splash Pad
390 Enon Springs Rd E, Smyrna
Monday–Thursday: 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Friday–Saturday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Sunday: 12 p.m.–5 p.m.
Splash Town at Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center
100 Sam Ridley Pkwy E, Smyrna
Monday–Saturday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Sunday: 12 p.m.–5 p.m.
Williamson County
Brentwood Splash Pad
920 Heritage Way, Brentwood
Monday–Thursday: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m.–5 p.m.
Franklin Splash Pad
1120 Hillsboro Rd, Franklin
Monday–Thursday: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m.–5 p.m.
