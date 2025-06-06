LIST: Splash Pads Now Open for Family Fun Across Middle Tennessee

Splash pads across Middle Tennessee are officially open, bringing welcome relief from the summer heat. These kid-friendly water play areas are perfect for cooling off, offering interactive fountains and sprayers that are fun, free, and easy to access. Most are located in public parks, making them a great all-day option for families looking to pair fun in the water with picnics, playgrounds, and fresh air.

Most splash pads in Middle Tennessee operate daily through Labor Day or the end of September, though hours can vary by location. Be sure to bring sunscreen, towels, and water shoes—and check with your local parks department for the most up-to-date information before heading out.

Don’t miss out on the chance to make the most of summer—gather your friends, pack your towels, and head to a splash pad near you for some free, family-friendly fun in the sun. Here’s a list of pads around the region:

Wilson County

Ava’s Splash Pad

1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy, Mount Juliet

Monday–Saturday: 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m.–5 p.m.

Cedars of Lebanon Splash Pad

328 Cedar Forest Rd, Lebanon

Open daily: 9 a.m.–8 p.m.

Maury County

Fischer Park Splash Pad

4285 Port Royal Rd, Spring Hill

Open daily: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Fairview Park Splash Pad

871 Iron Bridge Rd, Columbia

Open daily: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Sumner County

Peay Park Splash Pad

111 Memorial Dr, Goodlettsville

Open daily: 10:30 a.m.–8 p.m.

Cheatham County

LL Burns Park Splash Pad

501 Park St, Kingston Springs

Open daily: 6 a.m.-8 p.m

Davidson County

Kirkpatrick Sprayground

620 S 9th St, Nashville

Monday–Friday: 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Saturday–Sunday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Watkins Sprayground

John L. Johnstone Ave & 17th Ave N, Nashville

Monday–Friday: 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Saturday–Sunday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Dickson County

Henslee Park Splash Pad

800 Hwy 70 W, Dickson

Monday–Tuesday, Thursday–Saturday: 8 a.m.–8 p.m.

Wednesday: 4 p.m.–8 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m.–8 p.m.

Robertson County

Splash Pad at Martin Luther king Jr. Park

2623 S Main St, Springfield

Open daily: 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

Rutherford County

Fountains at Gateway Splash Pad

1500 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro

Open daily: 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

Gregory Mill Park Splash Pad

390 Enon Springs Rd E, Smyrna

Monday–Thursday: 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Friday–Saturday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m.–5 p.m.

Splash Town at Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center

100 Sam Ridley Pkwy E, Smyrna

Monday–Saturday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m.–5 p.m.

Williamson County

Brentwood Splash Pad

920 Heritage Way, Brentwood

Monday–Thursday: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m.–5 p.m.

Franklin Splash Pad

1120 Hillsboro Rd, Franklin

Monday–Thursday: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m.–5 p.m.

