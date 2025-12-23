For last-minute shoppers, RetailMeNot released its list of stores open on Christmas Eve. We have also added the hours for local malls on Christmas Eve.

Mall at Green Hill – open from 8 am to 6 pm

CoolSprings Galleria – open 9 am to 5 pm

Opry Mills – open 8 am to 6 pm

Tanger Outlets Nashville – 8 am to 6 pm

The Avenue Murfreesboro has not designated Christmas Eve hours on their website.

Christmas Eve hours and participation vary by location. Always call ahead before heading out to your local store.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Many Academy Sports + Outdoors stores will operate their usual hours on Christmas Eve. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Barnes & Noble: Most Barnes & Noble stores will have limited hours on Christmas Eve (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.). Many locations will operate on extended hours in the days leading up to Christmas. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Best Buy: Official Christmas Eve hours haven’t been posted, but many Best Buy locations were open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the past. In addition, many stores will open for extended holiday hours in the days leading up to Christmas Eve. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Big Lots: Most Big Lots locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Costco: Costco is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Dick’s Sporting Goods is open on Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Dollar General: Participating Dollar General locations will close at 8 p.m. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Food Lion: Food Lion typically closes at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Hobby Lobby: Hobby Lobby is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

JCPenney: JCPenney stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day. Pickup cutoff: Order by 3 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Kohl’s: Last year Kohl’s locations stayed open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve, we expect the same schedule for this year. All stores are closed on Christmas Day. Store pickup cutoff: Order by 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Macy’s: Macy’s is open on Christmas Eve, last year they closed early (at 6 p.m.) at many locations, we expect a similar schedule this year. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day. Pickup cutoff: Order by 3 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Michaels: Last year Michaels was open on Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m, we expect a similar schedule for 2025. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Office Depot and OfficeMax: Office Depot and OfficeMax will be open until 5 p.m. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

PetSmart: PetSmart is expected to operate regular hours on Christmas Eve. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

RiteAid: RiteAid stores will be open on Christmas Eve, but hours vary by location. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Sam’s Club: Sam’s Club will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. In addition, the store is extending its hours on Sunday until 8 p.m. through Dec. 23. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Sprouts: Sprouts will be open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Staples: Staples is expected to operate under normal opening hours (which vary by location) on Christmas Eve, though some stores may close early. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Target: Most Target stores are open from 7 a.m. to midnight through Dec. 23 and from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. local time on Dec. 24. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day but will reopen at their regular times on Dec. 26. Pickup cutoff: On Christmas Eve, you can place a drive-up or in-store pickup order as late as 6 p.m. local time.

Walmart: Walmart is open on Christmas Eve, but expect most locations to close at 6 p.m. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day. Pickup cutoff: Order by 12 p.m. local time on Dec. 24.

Whole Foods: Most stores are open on Christmas Eve, though many will operate on modified hours. Check your local Whole Foods for details. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email