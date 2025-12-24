List of Stores Open on Christmas Day

If you have any last minute items you need, these few stores will be open on Christmas Day 2025.

Participation and hours may vary by location. Before venturing, you may want to contact your local store to confirm that it’s open..

7-Eleven: While exact hours of operation may differ from location to location, most 7-Eleven stores are usually open 24/7 – including Christmas!

CVS: Many CVS Pharmacy locations will be open on Christmas, but some may be closed or have reduced hours. It’s a good idea to call ahead.

Starbucks: Many Starbucks locations are open on Christmas, but store hours vary by location, and stores may occasionally adjust their hours. A safe bet is to confirm hours ahead of time by using the Starbucks app.

Walgreens: Most Walgreens stores will be closed, however select stores will remain open including the 24-hour Walgreens locations and 24-hour pharmacies.

