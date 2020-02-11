Rising flood waters closed seven roads Tuesday morning (February 11) in Rutherford County, the sheriff’s office reported.

Drivers were asked to be cautious when crossing three other roads.

Roads closed include:

Goochie Ford Road at the slab

Stones River Road at the slab

Christiana-Fosterville Road and Highway 269 at the slab

Vaught Road at Cripple Creek Road

Powells Chapel Road at the bridge

Powells Chapel Road at the slab

Mt. Vernon Road at Highway 99 near Eagleville

Roads with high water but passable with caution are:

Epps Mill at Plainview Road

The 2300 block of Kingwood Road off state Route 96 West (Franklin Highway)

Sulphur Springs Road near Buckeye Valley Road

Sheriff’s deputies ask drivers to be extra careful when driving in the high water roads this week.