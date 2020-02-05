Wednesday’s storms have caused some local streets to experience high levels of water. Here is a list of Murfreesboro streets that have high water. Streets will re-open as water recedes.

•1123 Glaze Dr

•Patriot Dr/Lascassas Pike

•E. Northfield Blvd/N. Tennessee Blvd

•1500 Block N. Highland Ave

•Cherry Ln/Admiral Nimitz Blvd

•Saint Andrews Dr/Genoa Dr

•5200 Block Saint Ives Dr

•Wilkinson Pike/Greshampark Dr

•S. Church St/Lansdan Dr

FLOODED/IMPASSABLE ROADS IN RUTHERFORD COUNTY

HIGHGATE AT SHREWSBURRY

149-BLK CLEARIDGE

2433-BLK MOUNT HERMAN ROAD

HIGHWAY 99/SALEMVIEW CT

ARMSTRONG VALLEY RD/YEARGAN RD

ROCKY GLADE RD/JACKSON RIDGE RD

11098-BLK ROCKVALE RD

1148-BLK WALNUT GROVE RD

987-BLK COLEMAN HILL ROAD

MURRAY KITTRELL RD/FLORATON RD

FRANKLIN RD/ROYAL GLEN BLVD

OLD NASHVILLE HWY/REYNOLDS DR

2540-BLK THOMPSON RD

7680-BLK JACKSON RIDGE RD

1410-BLK RUCKER LN

WINDROW/KINGWOOD

777-BLK WEEKS RD

6000-BLK BRADYVILE PIKE

DILTON MANKIN/BRADYVILLE PIKE

HALLS HILL PIKE/NORTHCUTT RD—-CANCEL

1421-BLK GREENWOOD RD

HOLLY GROVE RD/LEBANON PIKE

SHELBYVILLE PIKE/RUCKER RD

HALLS HILL PIKE /BIVENS HILL RD

SULPHUR SPRINGS AT W BUCKEYE TAPED AT BOTH SIDES

KEDRON AT ROCKY FORK TAPED AT BOTH SIDES

A COMPLETE WASHOUT AT THE LICK CREEK AREA AN 8FT DEEP HOLE IN EAGLEVILLE CLOSE TO 1421 GREENWOOD RD

HWY 99/MOUNT VERNON

5300-BLK EPPS MILL RD

190-BLK COLEMAN RD

ROCKVALE AND CONCORD PASSABLE BUT HIGH

CONCORD/HALLS HILL

WOODCRAFT/DOUBLE SPRINGS RD

COMPTON/HALLS HILL PIKE

GUY JAMES AT THE SLAB

3800-BLK E COMPTON/HIGH WATER AND STOP SIGN DOWN

•MFRD responded to one rescue on Saddlebrook Dr. Firefighters helped the occupant get out of their vehicle. No boat was deployed. Water was up to the vehicle’s doors.

•MFRD also responded to St. Ives. Occupant was already out of their vehicle.

•MFRD was called to 1700 Block of Franklin Road assist Rutherford County Fire Rescue, but the person was already out of the vehicle. MFRD was cleared from scene.

•MFRD responded to lighting strikes at two homes. No fire, just minor damage where the lighting hit.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies have responded to numerous water rescues in the county tonight as well.

The majority involve vehicles which have driven into high water and stalled.

A few incidents involved people having to be rescued from flooding homes.

Locations of these rescues are: