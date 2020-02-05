Wednesday’s storms have caused some local streets to experience high levels of water. Here is a list of Murfreesboro streets that have high water. Streets will re-open as water recedes.
•1123 Glaze Dr
•Patriot Dr/Lascassas Pike
•E. Northfield Blvd/N. Tennessee Blvd
•1500 Block N. Highland Ave
•Cherry Ln/Admiral Nimitz Blvd
•Saint Andrews Dr/Genoa Dr
•5200 Block Saint Ives Dr
•Wilkinson Pike/Greshampark Dr
•S. Church St/Lansdan Dr
FLOODED/IMPASSABLE ROADS IN RUTHERFORD COUNTY
- HIGHGATE AT SHREWSBURRY
- 149-BLK CLEARIDGE
- 2433-BLK MOUNT HERMAN ROAD
- HIGHWAY 99/SALEMVIEW CT
- ARMSTRONG VALLEY RD/YEARGAN RD
- ROCKY GLADE RD/JACKSON RIDGE RD
- 11098-BLK ROCKVALE RD
- 1148-BLK WALNUT GROVE RD
- 987-BLK COLEMAN HILL ROAD
- MURRAY KITTRELL RD/FLORATON RD
- FRANKLIN RD/ROYAL GLEN BLVD
- OLD NASHVILLE HWY/REYNOLDS DR
- 2540-BLK THOMPSON RD
- 7680-BLK JACKSON RIDGE RD
- 1410-BLK RUCKER LN
- WINDROW/KINGWOOD
- 777-BLK WEEKS RD
- 6000-BLK BRADYVILE PIKE
- DILTON MANKIN/BRADYVILLE PIKE
- HALLS HILL PIKE/NORTHCUTT RD—-CANCEL
- 1421-BLK GREENWOOD RD
- HOLLY GROVE RD/LEBANON PIKE
- SHELBYVILLE PIKE/RUCKER RD
- HALLS HILL PIKE /BIVENS HILL RD
- SULPHUR SPRINGS AT W BUCKEYE TAPED AT BOTH SIDES
- KEDRON AT ROCKY FORK TAPED AT BOTH SIDES
- A COMPLETE WASHOUT AT THE LICK CREEK AREA AN 8FT DEEP HOLE IN EAGLEVILLE CLOSE TO 1421 GREENWOOD RD
- HWY 99/MOUNT VERNON
- 5300-BLK EPPS MILL RD
- 190-BLK COLEMAN RD
- ROCKVALE AND CONCORD PASSABLE BUT HIGH
- CONCORD/HALLS HILL
- WOODCRAFT/DOUBLE SPRINGS RD
- COMPTON/HALLS HILL PIKE
- GUY JAMES AT THE SLAB
- 3800-BLK E COMPTON/HIGH WATER AND STOP SIGN DOWN
•MFRD responded to one rescue on Saddlebrook Dr. Firefighters helped the occupant get out of their vehicle. No boat was deployed. Water was up to the vehicle’s doors.
•MFRD also responded to St. Ives. Occupant was already out of their vehicle.
•MFRD was called to 1700 Block of Franklin Road assist Rutherford County Fire Rescue, but the person was already out of the vehicle. MFRD was cleared from scene.
•MFRD responded to lighting strikes at two homes. No fire, just minor damage where the lighting hit.
Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies have responded to numerous water rescues in the county tonight as well.
The majority involve vehicles which have driven into high water and stalled.
A few incidents involved people having to be rescued from flooding homes.
Locations of these rescues are:
- Oldham Drive
- Burnt Knob Road
- Christian Fosterville Road
- Givens Road
- Franklin Road
- Halls Hill Pike
- Flat Rock Road
- Cainsville Pike and Lascassas Highway
- Mount Vernon Road
- Mt. Herman Road and Bradyville Pike
- Sulphur Springs Road at Shacklett Road