Heavy rains caused flooding on several county roads. Follow Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department on Facebook for continuous updates.

Roads closed are:

· Shoemaker Road.

· East County Farm Road.

· Stones River Road at the slab (concrete bridge).

· Sulphur Springs Road at Buckeye Valley Road and Shacklett Road.

· Elam Mill Road.

· Kedron Church Road at Rocky Fork Road.

· Mt. Vernon Road at state Route 99 (New Salem Highway).

Roads with high water are:

· The 5200-block of Old Nashville Highway.

· The 2100-block of Armstrong Valley Road.

· Burnt Knob Road at Kingman

· Armstrong Valley Road between Whitus Road and Bella Farms.

Other potentially dangerous roads are:

· The 11000-block of Rockvale Road.

· Powells Chapel Road at the slab.

· Hoover Road and Cainsville Pike

Trees down in the 1500-BLK of Riverview Dr & 1300-BLK of Knight Dr. Atlas St. has re-opened.

All of the S. Church, Middle Tennessee Blvd, Main, Mecury, Minerva is without power; several traffic lights out. All trees/wires down with exception of 1500 block Atlas has been cleared.