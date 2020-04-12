Heavy rains caused flooding on several county roads. Follow Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department on Facebook for continuous updates.
Roads closed are:
· Shoemaker Road.
· East County Farm Road.
· Stones River Road at the slab (concrete bridge).
· Sulphur Springs Road at Buckeye Valley Road and Shacklett Road.
· Elam Mill Road.
· Kedron Church Road at Rocky Fork Road.
· Mt. Vernon Road at state Route 99 (New Salem Highway).
Roads with high water are:
· The 5200-block of Old Nashville Highway.
· The 2100-block of Armstrong Valley Road.
· Burnt Knob Road at Kingman
· Armstrong Valley Road between Whitus Road and Bella Farms.
Other potentially dangerous roads are:
· The 11000-block of Rockvale Road.
· Powells Chapel Road at the slab.
· Hoover Road and Cainsville Pike
Trees down in the 1500-BLK of Riverview Dr & 1300-BLK of Knight Dr. Atlas St. has re-opened.
All of the S. Church, Middle Tennessee Blvd, Main, Mecury, Minerva is without power; several traffic lights out. All trees/wires down with exception of 1500 block Atlas has been cleared.