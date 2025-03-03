Lipscomb Volleyball Releases Spring 2025 Schedule

NASHVILLE – The Lipscomb University volleyball team will play three matches this spring, with two scheduled inside Allen Arena.

The Bisons will start the spring slate with a trip to Murfreesboro to take on Middle Tennessee State on Sunday, March 2 at 2 p.m.

Following that, Lipscomb will welcome Belmont for a match on Wednesday, March 26 for a 7:30 first serve.

The spring slate will wrap up at home on Friday, April 4 for a date with Vanderbilt. For the Commodores, the 2025 season will see West End sponsor a volleyball program in over 45 seasons.

First serve is slated for 6:30 p.m.

For the matches inside Allen Arena, both scrimmages are open to the public.

Source: Lipscomb

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email