Lipscomb Softball Unveils 2025 Schedule

NASHVILLE, TN. – Lipscomb Softball announced the Bisons’ full 2025 schedule on Friday. Head Coach Kristin Ryman and her squad are looking forward to their 54-game regular season, which includes two tournaments, and 24 games hosted at Draper Diamond.

Lipscomb will kickstart the season at the Texas State Tournament in San Marcos, TX from Feb. 9th-11th. The Bisons will face Bradley on Sunday morning and Arkansas that afternoon, followed by Monday’s matchups versus tournament host Texas State in the afternoon and San Diego in the evening. Lipscomb will wrap up the tournament on Tuesday with a final game against San Diego in the afternoon.

The Purple and Gold will return to Nashville for just a few days before heading south to the Georgia Southern Tournament in Statesboro, GA, from Feb. 14th-16th. Lipscomb will face Furman on Friday morning and tournament host Georgia Southern that afternoon. Saturday’s festivities include rematches against Furman in the morning and Georgia Southern in the afternoon again and on Sunday, the Bisons will play Harvard in the morning.

Visiting their third state in just two weeks, Lipscomb will travel to Mobile, AL to participate in the South Alabama Tournament from Feb. 21st-23rd. The Purple and God will place an afternoon game against Maine and an evening game against tournament host South Alabama to open the tournament up on Friday. The Bisons will have a quick turnaround with a Saturday morning rematch versus Maine, followed by a game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the early afternoon. The tournament will be capped off on Sunday morning when the Bisons take on Notre Dame.

Lipscomb will host for the first time in the season at the Purple/Gold Challenge at Draper Diamond from Feb. 28th-Mar. 2nd. The Bisons will only play the first two days of the tournament, facing Northern Iowa on Friday afternoon and Ohio in the early evening and on Saturday, Ohio in the afternoon and Iowa in the early evening.

The Bisons will take a break from their tournament play to travel down the road for a matchup against local rival Belmont on Mar. 5th in the early evening.

In its final tournament before conference play, Lipscomb will co-host the Music City Classic with Belmont from March 7th-8th. The Bisons will stay at Draper Diamond for both days, hosting Robert Morris for a doubleheader on Friday afternoon and Brown for a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon.

Lipscomb will host Bucknell on March 11th for a Tuesday afternoon showdown as a lead-in to conference play.

North Alabama will visit the Bisons in Music City to open ASUN play from March 7th-8th. The teams will compete in a doubleheader Saturday afternoon followed by a Sunday matinee to close the weekend. Lipscomb will then host UTSA on Mar. 18th before traveling to Clarksville, TN to take on Austin Peay from Mar. 22nd-23rd. The two ASUN teams will play three games in two days with a doubleheader Saturday afternoon and a final matchup Sunday afternoon.

The Purple and Gold will enjoy a home stretch starting on Mar. 26th with a nighttime game against Tennessee State. The Bisons will host ASUN foe Bellarmine from Mar. 29th-30th with a doubleheader Saturday afternoon and a closing matchup Sunday afternoon. To close their homestand, Lipscomb will play Western Kentucky during the evening of Apr. 1st at Draper Diamond.

From Apr. 5th-6th, the Bisons will travel to Florence, AL. to play conference opponent North Alabama with a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon and a single game on Sunday afternoon, followed by a matchup against Middle Tennessee on the night of Apr. 9th in Murfreesboro, TN.

Lipscomb will return home for the weekend of Apr. 12th-13th to host ASUN opponent Eastern Kentucky with a doubleheader Saturday afternoon and a final matchup Sunday afternoon.

The Bisons will cross Tennessee time zones to play Chattanooga on the evening of Apr. 15th, followed by games in Conway, AR versus conference opponent Central Arkansas from Apr. 18th-19th with a Friday afternoon doubleheader and Saturday matinee. The following weekend, Lipscomb will head to Louisville, KY from Apr. 26th-27th for a Saturday doubleheader and Sunday game at Bellarmine.

To close out the regular season, Lipscomb will host Austin Peay from May 1st-2nd with a doubleheader Thursday evening and a single game Friday night. The Atlantic Sun Conference Championship will take place in Oxford, AL from May 6th-10th, featuring the top eight teams in the conference.

Source: Lipscomb

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email