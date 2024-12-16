Lipscomb’s Pralle Signs Professional Contract to Fort Lauderdale United FC

NASHVILLE, TN – Kiara Pralle signed a contract to play professional soccer with Fort Lauderdale United FC, the team announced on Wednesday.

Pralle is one of many Bisons throughout the program’s history who have made the jump to the professional league. Founded in 2023, FTLUD is led by Head Coach Tyrone Mears and is a part of the USL Super League. The league’s inaugural season, as well as the club’s, began in August 2024. Out of the 8 teams in the USL Super League, Fort Lauderdale United FC currently stands at 4th.

Pralle received national recognition as both an All-American and Academic All-American since the season’s conclusion. She will be added to the club’s current 23-person roster in 2025.

Source: Lipscomb

