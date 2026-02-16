Lipscomb rallies past Dayton 9-6 on Miles' three-run double

February 15, 2026 — Lipscomb defeated Dayton 9-6 at Ken Dugan Field in Nashville behind Hutson Miles’ bases-clearing double in the eighth inning. The Bisons improved to 2-1 while the Flyers dropped to 1-2.

Early scoring

Dayton posted four runs in the second on a two-RBI fielder’s choice by Danny MacDougall and RBI singles from Dyrenson Wouters and Jason Bello. Lipscomb matched with two in the first on a Cam Pruitt RBI triple and Keaton Mahan RBI single, then tied it at 4-4 in the second on a Cole Pippenger RBI double and a Miles RBI single.

Middle innings

Bobby Stang’s two-run homer in the fifth put Dayton ahead 6-4. Aaron Stelogeannis drove in a run with a double in the fifth and tied the game at 6-6 with a solo homer in the seventh.

Top performers

Player Team Stats Hutson Miles (CF) Lipscomb 3-for-5, 2B, 4 RBI Aaron Stelogeannis (RF) Lipscomb 2-for-3, 2B, HR, 2 RBI Bobby Stang (1B) Dayton 2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI Danny MacDougall (2B) Dayton 2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI Brock Puckett (W, 1-0) Lipscomb 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K Jon Whiteside (L, 0-1) Dayton 5.2 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 5 K

Eighth-inning rally

Walks to Mahan, Kai Holm, and Brady Miller loaded the bases in the eighth. Miles doubled to center, scoring all three for the 9-6 lead. Brock Puckett earned the win with 1.2 scoreless innings. Whiteside took the loss.

