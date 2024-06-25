Lipscomb Men’s Soccer Adds Shane Keely as Assistant Coach

NASHVILLE June 18, 2024 – Lipscomb Men’s Soccer and head coach Charles Morrow announced the addition of Shane Keely to its staff on Tuesday. Keely joins the Bisons as assistant coach prior to the 2024 season. Keely joins the Lipscomb staff after a two-year stint as head coach at Cumberland University.

No stranger to winning, while Keely was the head coach at Cumberland, he led the program to a 20-9-6 record in his two seasons with one NAIA National Tournament berth and one Mid-South Conference title. While at the helm, the Phoenix boasted two First Team All-Conference members in 2023 and three in 2022 with eight MSC Player of the Week recipients.

Prior to being elevated to head coach, Keely spent five seasons as assistant coach at Cumberland. During his tenure as an assistant, the program won a Mid-South Conference Regular Season and Tournament Championship. During that time, Keely primarily coached the goalkeepers, including 2018 MSC Defensive Player of the Year goalkeeper Bennett Strutz. As an assistant, Keely coached four NAIA All-Americans and 27 All-Conference players.

