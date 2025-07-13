Lipscomb Men’s Basketball Announces 2025 Signing Class

NASHVILLE — Lipscomb Men’s Basketball head coach Kevin Carroll announced the addition of nine newcomers to the 2025-26 squad on Friday. The signing class includes five freshman and four transfers. The nine newcomers will bolster Lipscomb’s seven returners from the 2025 ASUN Championship squad.

“We are excited to welcome our initial recruiting class to Lipscomb,” said Carroll. “I am grateful to our staff, who have worked tirelessly to complete our roster with a mix of veteran collegiate players while also laying a foundation for future growth with some talented freshmen. We will remain committed to finding players who not only give us a chance to compete for championships, but represent the values of Lipscomb and our ‘Live Your Legacy’ culture. We are thrilled to welcome them to Nashville!”

MEET THE NEWCOMERS

COLE MIDDLETON – GRADUATE STUDENT – 6′ 6” – ATLANTA, GEORGIA

Transfer from Anderson University

Played the 2022-23 season at Cleveland State

Prepped at Pace Academy under Sharman White

2022 Horizon League Regular Season Champion with Cleveland State

2025 South Atlantic Conference All-Conference selection

Two-time state champion at Pace Academy

Averaged 14.6 points per game and 7.2 rebounds per game last season at Anderson

DEVYN MARTIN – FRESHMAN – 6′ 8” – KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE

Prepped at West High School under Tommy Eggleston

2024 Tennessee All-State honoree

2024 District Player of the Year

Three-time Tennessee All-District member

Scored 1200 points in high school, becoming the seventh player in West High School program history to record 1,000 points

Averaged 20 points per game and 10 rebounds per game his senior season

ETHAN DUNCAN – REDSHIRT JUNIOR – 6′ 0” – LUBBOCK, TEXAS

Transfer from Lubbock Christian University

Spend two seasons at Texas Tech

Prepped at Trinity Christian under Spencer Sutton

Went with Texas Tech to the Elite Eight

Two-time LSC All-Conference at Lubbock Christian

2025 Division II All-American

2025 LSC Player of the Year

All-time leading scorer at Trinity Christian

Holds the Trinity Christian record for single game points

Three-time All-State and MVP at Trinity HS

JOSH SCOTT – FRESHMAN – 6′ 6” – FORT PAYNE, ALABAMA

Prepped at Fort Payne High School under Robi Coker

Also lettered in football and baseball

Averaged 24.8 points per game before suffering a season-ending injury his senior season

Averaged 17.4 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game and 4.1 assists per game in 2024

2024 All-Area selection

Third Team All-State honoree in 2022

Played for Pro One in AAU

KENNEDY OKPARA – FRESHMAN – 6′ 7” – LAGOS, NIGERIA

Prepped at Wilson Academy and Silverdale Baptist Academy

Two-time district and region champion at Silverdale Baptist Academy

2024 All-State honoree

Three-time All-District honoree

Two-time All-Region member

District and Regional MVP his senior season

LUKE JACK – FRESHMAN – 6′ 6” – CANTON, GEORGIA

Prepped at Creekview High School under Tyler Whitlock

2025 All-State honoree

Four-time All-District selection

2025 Cherokee County Player of the Year

Three-year captain at Creekview High School

Holds the career scoring record at Creekview High School with 1720 points

Single Game Scoring Record holder with 53 points at Creekview HS

MATEO ESMERALDO – REDSHIRT JUNIOR – 6′ 1” – MONROE, CONNECTICUT

Transfer from Trevecca

Played at Longwood University for the 2022-23 season

Prepped at Masuk High School and Bridgton Academy

2024 Big South Champion at Longwood

2021 Connecticut All-State and South West Conference First Team honoree

2021 McDonald’s All-American nominee

Holds the Trevecca single season assist record with 192

Holds the Trevecca single season free throw percentage record

OR ASHKENAZI – FRESHMAN – 6′ 5” — ISRAEL

Played three years in Israel’s first division for Hapoel Eilat

Nominated for the 2023-24 Rising Star Award in Isreal First Division Basketball League

Israel National League finalist in 2024-25

U16 Isreal National Team member

TITAS SARGIUNAS – JUNIOR – 6′ 4” – KAUNAS, LITHUANIA

Transfer from High Point where he played two seasons

Attended Kaunas Jonas Basanavicius Gymnasium

Played club for Zalgiris-2 from 2020-22

2024 Big South All-Freshman Team

Part of High Point’s first-ever Big South Tournament title and NCAA Tournament appearance

Scored 136 points with 44 rebounds during his time at High Point

Source: Lipscomb

