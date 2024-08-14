Lipscomb Baseball Program Adds Johnny Cardenas to Coaching Staff

NASHVILLE – The Lipscomb University baseball program has added Johnny Cardenas to the coaching staff as an assistant coach for the 2024-25 season.

“Coach Cardenas brings so much experience and knowledge to our team. Everyone we talked to has said what a great man he was on top of being a fantastic coach,” said head coach Jeff Forehand .

“He is such a great match for our program and our school. We are so excited for him to join our Lipscomb baseball family.”

Cardenas is coming off a 16-year stint as head coach at Stephen F. Austin University, and his 293 wins are the most in program history. Joining the staff in 2005, he has coached 13 players selected to the Major League Baseball Draft in his time with the Lumberjacks.

Source: Lipscomb

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email