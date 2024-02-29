Lipscomb Baseball Hits Three Homers in Road Win Over MTSU

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – February 27, 2024 – Lipscomb baseball earned their first road win of the season in a 7-3 midweek victory over MTSU Tuesday evening. The Bisons connected on three long balls in the win, tied for the most in a game this season.
POSTGAME NOTES
- Lipscomb won their third straight meeting over MTSU at Reese Smith Jr. Field.
- The Bisons outhit the Blue Raiders 9-7 and finished with five two-out RBIs.
- Kelly and Pacheco had two hit performances to lead the Bisons.
- Lipscomb pitchers combined to toss nine strikeouts against MTSU Tuesday night.
- Evan Harmon was named the winning pitcher, improving to 1-1 on the year after his inning of work with a strikeout.
Source: Lipscomb
More Sports News