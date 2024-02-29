Lipscomb Baseball Hits Three Homers in Road Win Over MTSU

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
1
Baseball Hits Three Homers in Road Win Over MTSU
Photo by Lipscomb

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – February 27, 2024 – Lipscomb baseball earned their first road win of the season in a 7-3 midweek victory over MTSU Tuesday evening. The Bisons connected on three long balls in the win, tied for the most in a game this season.

POSTGAME NOTES

  • Lipscomb won their third straight meeting over MTSU at Reese Smith Jr. Field.
  • The Bisons outhit the Blue Raiders 9-7 and finished with five two-out RBIs.
  • Kelly and Pacheco had two hit performances to lead the Bisons.
  • Lipscomb pitchers combined to toss nine strikeouts against MTSU Tuesday night.
  • Evan Harmon was named the winning pitcher, improving to 1-1 on the year after his inning of work with a strikeout.

Source: Lipscomb
More Sports News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here