Lipscomb Baseball Hits Three Homers in Road Win Over MTSU

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – February 27, 2024 – Lipscomb baseball earned their first road win of the season in a 7-3 midweek victory over MTSU Tuesday evening. The Bisons connected on three long balls in the win, tied for the most in a game this season.

POSTGAME NOTES

Lipscomb won their third straight meeting over MTSU at Reese Smith Jr. Field.

The Bisons outhit the Blue Raiders 9-7 and finished with five two-out RBIs.

Kelly and Pacheco had two hit performances to lead the Bisons.

Lipscomb pitchers combined to toss nine strikeouts against MTSU Tuesday night.

Evan Harmon was named the winning pitcher, improving to 1-1 on the year after his inning of work with a strikeout.

Source: Lipscomb

More Sports News