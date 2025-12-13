Lipscomb Baseball Announces 2026 Schedule

NASHVILLE – The Lipscomb University Baseball team has announced the program’s 2026 schedule from head coach Jeff Forehand.

54 games are listed on the schedule, with 29 contests taking place at Ken Dugan Field at Stephen Lee Marsh Stadium.

“As with every team in the country, we are excited for the start of the 2026 season. We have three exciting home series to open the season with Dayton, Villanova and Toledo before traveling to Mississippi State in the fourth weekend,” said Forehand.

11 of the first 12 games will take place at home, starting with a three-game series with Dayton from Feb. 13-15. The Flyers return to the schedule for the first time since 2014.

Opening Day will commence on Friday, Feb. 13 at 3 p.m.

The Bisons will make their first trip of the young season to Cookeville on Feb. 17 for a midweek bout with Tennessee Tech. The Golden Eagles will make the return trip to Nashville on Tuesday, April 28.

Villanova will make its second consecutive trip to the Music City in 2026 to face Lipscomb on Feb. 20-22. The Wildcats took two of three from the Bisons last season.

Below is the conference schedule:

Home ASUN Gold Division Conference Series

March 13-15 – North Alabama

March 27-29 – Eastern Kentucky

April 10-12 – Central Arkansas

April 24-26 – Austin Peay

May 8-10 – Bellarmine

Away ASUN Gold Division Conference Series

March 20-22 – Austin Peay

April 2-4 – Bellarmine (played Thursday-Saturday)

April 17-19 – North Alabama

May 1-3 – Eastern Kentucky

May 14-16 – Central Arkansas (played Thursday-Saturday)

The 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Baseball Championship will return to DeLand, Florida at Melching Field at Conrad Park on the campus of Stetson University. The tournament will run through May 19-23. The top four teams in each division will qualify.

