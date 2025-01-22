Lime Cordiale Makes Tour Stop at Exit/In

Lime Cordiale is gearing up to hit the road in North America and Mexico in February and March, stopping at Exit/In on February 21st in support of their latest full-length studio release, the ARIA Chart-topping album Enough Of The Sweet Talk.

The 2025 tour includes a first-time US stop in Nashville. This follows Lime Cordiale’s biggest Australian tour to date, where they headlined and sold out massive 10,000-capacity venues with support from Ball Park Music. While the upcoming shows across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico may take place in more intimate venues, they mark a noticeable step up from the band’s 2024 North American tour, reflecting their growing popularity Stateside.

Lime Cordiale continues to support Enough of the Sweet Talk—their third studio album and a dazzling showcase of their ability to blend enchanting indie pop with a distinctive edge. The album debuted at #1 on the ARIA chart on August 5th, was their second chart topper, and was the first Australian No. 1 in 2024, ending a long drought for homegrown acts. It’s also the first-ever recipient of the ARIA Australian #1 Award, handed out to the best-selling Aussie acts.

Find tickets here.

