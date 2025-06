Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department crews responded to a home on Manson Crossing Drive following reports of a lightning strike.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed light smoke coming from the roofline and smoke inside the attic. Crews entered the residence and found charred roof components and damage to the exterior roof.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters quickly ensured the situation was under control and continued to monitor for hot spots.

