Lighting 100’s Live On the Green Music Festival Canceled for 2023

The free festival held at Public Square in Nashville since 2009 over Labor Day weekend has seen performances from Sheryl Crow, Moon Taxi, Colony House, Nikki Lane and more. Last year, the festival returned after taking off for 2020 and 2021 but the festival announced it will not continue this year.

Stating on social media,” To our Lightning 100 Live on the Green family and friends: putting on a festival of this size, with this caliber of talent, and keeping it free and open to the public each and every year since 2009 has been a labor of love and one of our greatest joys as Nashville’s Independent Radio Station. Unfortunately, this year, the cost and demands of that challenge are too great for us to deliver the same quality experience that supports of our festival have come to enjoy through the years. For that reason, we are sad to announce the cancellation of the 2023 festival, however, this is not the end of Live on the Green. We are regrouping with the plan to return even stronger in 2024, and we hope to see you all on the Green when we do.”

Founded by Lighting 100, a locally owned and operated independent radio station in Nashville for the last 30 years, the festival draws upward of 100,000 fans each year. During the 2022 event, City of Nashville Mayor John Cooper declared the festival, “an event of significance and encourage all Nashvillians to join me in recognizing its presence and impact in our community.”

For the latest updates, visit Live on the Green website here.