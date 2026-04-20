License Plate Readers, Public Safety Cameras Lead to Arrests in Murfreesboro Robbery

Murfreesboro police used license plate readers and public safety cameras to help detectives arrest two suspects accused of robbing a CBD store at gunpoint.

Crime data analysts with the Murfreesboro Police Department Real Time Crime Center identified a vehicle linked to the robbery and placed it near the business at the time of the crime. Investigators said the technology played a key role in identifying the suspects.

Police arrested Javier McClendon, 22, and Frank Foster-Dowell, 26, on April 10. Each face charges of aggravated robbery.

McClendon and Foster-Dowell are accused of entering Murfreesboro Tobacco and Vape on South Rutherford Boulevard on April 9 and robbing the store at gunpoint, stealing thousands of dollars in CBD and hemp products.

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McClendon was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and later released on an $80,000 bond. Foster-Dowell remained in custody with bond set at $75,000. Hearings for both are set April 21 in General Sessions Court.

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