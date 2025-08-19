License Plate Readers Helps Identify Theft Suspect in La Vergne

August 19, 2025 – The La Vergne Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a recent theft of aluminum and metal valued at approximately $2,000 from Allvan, located at 5457 Murfreesboro Road.

On August 15, 2025, Officer Jeralds responded to Allvan to take the initial theft report. The stolen materials were taken on August 11 and August 12. While reviewing surveillance footage, Officer Jeralds observed distinctive identifiers on both the suspect and the suspect vehicle, despite the grainy video quality.

Recognizing the potential to track the suspect’s movements, Officer Jeralds utilized the City’s Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) technology. He located the suspect’s vehicle traveling westbound on Murfreesboro Road just minutes before the theft occurred. Using this information, Officer Jeralds was able to obtain the vehicle owner’s information and identify the suspect as Thomas Warrick.

Further investigation led Officer Jeralds to Express, located on Dick Buchanan Street, where additional video evidence showed Warrick scrapping the stolen metal. Based on this evidence, a felony theft warrant was obtained.

Later that afternoon, Officer Jeralds, Officer McCall, and a supervising officer located Warrick at his residence in Murfreesboro. He was taken into custody without incident and confessed to his involvement in the theft.

“This case highlights how technology and diligent police work can work hand in hand,” said La Vergne Police Chief Christopher Moews. “Our Automated License Plate Reader system has once again proven to be an invaluable tool in helping us solve crimes quickly and effectively. I commend Officer Jeralds for his outstanding investigative work, and I thank the entire team for ensuring this suspect was brought to justice.”

The La Vergne Police Department remains committed to leveraging technology and proactive policing strategies to protect the property of local businesses and residents.

