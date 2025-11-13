Library Reopens with Limited Services

The La Vergne Public Library has reopened to the community with limited services as staff continue working through ongoing system outages. This week, the library will be open tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Patrons are currently able to:

Use the Tennessee Driver’s License kiosk

Send faxes

Make copies

Have materials laminated

At this time, books cannot be checked out, and public computers are unavailable.

Beginning next week, the library will expand its temporary schedule to Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the same limited services.

City staff will provide updates on the city website at LaVergneTN.gov and on official social media channels as more services come back online.

