Library Director Refuses Board Order To Relocate Books In Rutherford County

The director of the Rutherford County Library System says she will not follow a recent board decision to relocate dozens of children’s books, citing constitutional concerns.

Rutherford County Library System Director Luanne James announced March 18 that she will not comply with a board directive to move 132 children’s books — most containing LGBTQIA+ themes — from the children’s section to the adult section. In an email to board members, James cited her ethical obligation to uphold the First Amendment, saying compliance would violate the constitutional rights of Rutherford County citizens.

The board voted on the relocation March 16, with Chairman Cody York describing the targeted books as promoting “gender confusion.” More than 140 community members attended that meeting to oppose the move.

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James, who has led RCLS since July 2025 and has over 25 years in public library administration, now faces a potential standoff with the board that appointed her. The Rutherford County Library Alliance has voiced strong support for her decision. The board’s next meeting is scheduled for April 20 at the Historic Rutherford County Courthouse at 5 p.m.

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