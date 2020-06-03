Our Mt. Juliet location is open for curbside pickup – come see us! Additionally, select items are available through our online store. Shop here. It is with great sadness that we announce the permanent closure of our Franklin location.

Humans have been celebrating birthdays for centuries. But these days, birthday celebrations are not strictly reserved just for us bipeds! Man’s best friend is getting in on the fun. And why not? Let’s be honest, in these darker days, we could all use a reason to celebrate.

A dog birthday celebration can include most of the traditional elements of a birthday; so, naturally, you can’t celebrate without a delicious dog birthday cake, right?

Celebrating Dog Birthdays Is Fun

Celebrating a dog’s birthday is fun for everybody. (Especially because they don’t gripe about getting older!) Just like your own fifth birthday, your dog’s birthday can include lively activities that furry friends can join in on. Invite the neighborhood and all the dog park pals!

Dogs Love Delicious Birthday Cakes

Low-fat and low-lactose yogurt frosting may not sound like an amazing treat for your birthday, but trust us: your pup will love it! Three Dog Bakery specializes in bone-shaped and round cakes in three flavors: Carob Chip, Peanut Butter, and Wheat-Free Coconut. Cakes should be refrigerated and served within one week, or can be frozen for up to two months.

PSA: Human Cakes Are Not for Dogs

Some people buy human cakes when they want to celebrate their dogs’ birthdays. For the record, don’t do this! Veterinarians and canine nutritionists will tell you that this is not advisable for a variety of reasons, including potential for upset stomach. While these pet owners may have their hearts in the right place, it’s better to get dog-specific dog birthday cakes to celebrate your furry friend’s special day.

Three Dog Bakery for Custom Dog Birthday Cakes

Visit us at Three Dog Bakery in Mt. Juliet to make your furry friend’s birthday extra special. We have delicious bone-shaped cakes and traditional round cakes, and all our products are made using dog-friendly ingredients that pet owners stand by. Our dog birthday cakes will ensure you and your pup have a memorable celebration! Order here, or call (615) 701-2128.

Three Dog Bakery is located in Mt Juliet (1982 Providence Pkwy #102). Visit Three Dog Bakery for contactless, curbside pick up! Visit them at www.threedogbakerynash.com and Like them on Facebook.