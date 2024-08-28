Let’s Go Girls – A New Celebrity Bar is Coming to Nashville’s Broadway

Iconic country singer Shania Twain is set to be the next celebrity to open a bar on Broadway, reports the Nashville Business Journal.

Twain is partnering with Nashville Underground on the project. Nashville Underground is owned by Gavin and Joey DeGraw, who are expected to be involved in the project. The DeGraws opened the bar in 2018 and it was the tallest bar on Broadway at that time.

If you have lost track of new announcements of celebrity bars, here are ones that should open this year- Luke Combs Hurricane on 2nd Avenue, Riley Green’s Duck Blind, and Old Dominion’s Oldie on Demonbreun.

Recently opened bars on Broadway include Garth Brooks – Friends in Low Places, Morgan Wallen – This Bar + Tennessee Kitchen, Lainey Wilson- Bell Bottoms Up Bar, Eric Church- Chief’s on Broadway, and Jon Bon Jovi- JBJ’s.

Twain will be the third female country artist to open a bar in downtown Nashville, joining Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa and Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up Bar. Dolly Parton announced during CMA Fest that she would open a Songteller Hotel on Third and Commerce.

